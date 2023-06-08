A council has secured almost £4m of funding to double the number of potholes fixed and protect roads from damage before next winter.

Hertfordshire County Council, which is responsible for highways, said the money allocated from the government's pothole fund, external will pay for up to 20,000 additional repairs.

The authority said it will also treat the equivalent of more than 2,000 miles (3,280km) of road to prevent more potholes from developing.

Teams were "working hard to repair the damage caused by the winter weather", the council said.