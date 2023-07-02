Driver dies in car crash on A141 at Eastwick
- Published
A driver in her 70s has died following a crash with another vehicle, police have said.
Hertfordshire Police said a white Mercedes collided with a maroon Mazda MX5 on the A414 in Eastwick, at the junction of Cat Lane, near Hertford, at about 10:30 BST on Saturday.
It said the woman driving the Mazda, who was from Dorset, died and a man and a woman in the other car suffered injuries which were not life threatening.
Appealing for information, Sgt Tim Davies said the force was "thoroughly investigating" the collision.
Road closures were in place until 19:00, from the A414 from the Great Amwell roundabout to the Eastwick roundabout in both directions, Cat Lane and the junction with Church Lane.
