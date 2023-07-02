A driver in her 70s has died following a crash with another vehicle, police have said.

Hertfordshire Police said a white Mercedes collided with a maroon Mazda MX5 on the A414 in Eastwick, at the junction of Cat Lane, near Hertford, at about 10:30 BST on Saturday.

It said the woman driving the Mazda, who was from Dorset, died and a man and a woman in the other car suffered injuries which were not life threatening.

Appealing for information, Sgt Tim Davies said the force was "thoroughly investigating" the collision.