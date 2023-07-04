A triathlon tournament will no longer be held in Staffordshire after organisers discontinued the event.

The Ironman 70.3 race included a 1.9km (1 mile) swim, 90km (56 mile) bike ride and a half marathon.

The organisation holds events around the world and has held one in Staffordshire for the past eight years.

Staffordshire County Council said it was "disappointed" at the decision.