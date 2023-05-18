Becoming England's Strongest Woman made her feel like she had imposter syndrome, she added.

"It's all happened so quickly with the strong man thing as I've done various body building over the years and I've done some cross fit, but I've only been doing the strong man training for about 12 months.

She said it all started by "playing with some Atlas stones", adding she had not had a chance to let the title win sink yet.

"It's amazing and I just want to take it as far as I can now and see what else I can do," she said.

On growing up near strongman Eddie Hall she joked that everyone living in the area - Clayton - "was absolutely massive".

She said she had originally had the same coach as him, and when the coach died she wanted to keep going as he had inspired her so much.

"He was a great guy and one person believing in you sometimes can make a huge difference."

She said she hoped to encourage others to get into a gym to improve their fitness and mindset.

"The best thing I've done to build my confidence... is putting myself out of my comfort zone - making myself go into those areas of the gym I felt intimidated by before.

"It's only going and doing it, like it is with anything."