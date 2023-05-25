Appeal refused over blocked retail park plans
An appeal against a council decision to block a retail scheme which included plans for a Lidl has been refused.
ML Retail wanted to build in Low Lane, Middlesbrough, near where the road crosses the A174.
It said 98 full-time jobs could have been created across nine businesses, including a supermarket, homeware store and a drive-thru.
The government's planning inspectorate concluded it was the “wrong development in the wrong place”.
The developer launched an appeal after councillors unanimously voted against proposals in September.
Concerns had been raised about potential traffic issues and an impact on nearby shops.
Savills’ Brad Wiseman, who was representing ML Retail, claimed the council was sent more information about contributions for highways schemes and sustainable transport infrastructure, which he did not feel were reflected in the council’s report.
However, the council’s planning head Paul Clarke believes the council report was accurate and robust enough, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Serious flaws of approach'
The plans were blocked, in part because the scheme would conflict with proposals for shops in the Brookfield residential development to the north of the intended site.
Planning inspector Philip Major said while the development would not create "unacceptable" traffic congestion, it would fail to deliver a suitably accessible development for use other than by car, conflicting with council policy.
He concluded: “First, the scale and layout of the proposal would be harmful to the appearance of the location in which it would be situated.
"Secondly, it would offer little in the way of attraction for anyone other than those using private cars.
"Thirdly, the layout of the site would involve significant risk of inefficient circulation, potential for inconvenience, delay and attendant safety concerns.”
Mr Major added the development had "the hallmarks of being a scheme designed to maximise floorspace" rather than "truly provide a local centre" for nearby residents.
"In my judgement these are serious flaws of approach,” he said.
