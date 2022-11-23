Bacteria in water alert at island hospital
- Published
A bacteria that can potentially cause a serious lung infection has been found in a cold water system at the largest hospital in the Hebrides.
Elevated levels of Legionella species contamination were discovered during work on pipes at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, Lewis.
NHS Western Isles said the system was separate from the site's drinking supply, which is unaffected.
The health board said the risk of contracting Legionnaires disease was extremely low.
But it added that precautions were being taken including three-times daily flushing of the water system throughout the hospital and the provision of bottled water for toothbrushing.
Other measures include the provision of portable sinks for handwashing.