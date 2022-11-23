A bacteria that can potentially cause a serious lung infection has been found in a cold water system at the largest hospital in the Hebrides.

Elevated levels of Legionella species contamination were discovered during work on pipes at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, Lewis.

N﻿HS Western Isles said the system was separate from the site's drinking supply, which is unaffected.

The health board said the risk of contracting Legionnaires disease was extremely low.

B﻿ut it added that precautions were being taken including three-times daily flushing of the water system throughout the hospital and the provision of bottled water for toothbrushing.

O﻿ther measures include the provision of portable sinks for handwashing.