Farm attraction deal called in
At a glance
Shropshire Council Liberal Democrat group leader calls for plan to hand back lease of heritage farm to be reviewed
The council has said it will pay the owners of Acton Scott Historic Working Farm £500,000 to end the agreement
It follows a drop in visitor numbers and large losses
- Published
A council's plan to hand back the lease of an attraction which provided the backdrop for the BBC's Victorian Farm TV series has been criticised by opposition councillors.
Acton Scott Historic Working Farm was run by Shropshire Council for nearly 50 years but the local authority announced it would pay the owners more than £500,000 to end the agreement 16 years early.
If follows a drop in visitors to the attraction, near Church Stretton and a loss of £168,000 a year.
Liberal Democrat group leader Roger Evans has called for the decision to be reviewed.
The working farm was set up in the 1970s by the then landowner Thomas Acton to demonstrate 19th Century farming techniques.
It is well-known in the area with generations of school children visiting, but has been closed in recent years.
Those opposed to the Conservative-led council's plan say it should it should be used to promote sustainable farming.
Mr Evans told BBC Radio Shropshire: "It is a very much appreciated tourist destination in the south of the county. The area relies on tourism and I want that to continue.
"The site can show farming can be done with very little carbon - we live in a climate emergency."
The councillor submitted a request for the council's plan to be reviewed on Thursday.
If the call-in request is accepted, the scrutiny committee will consider the cabinet's decision.
Francis Acton, of Acton Scott Estate, had previously said the team were pleased an agreement had been reached in principle and they would now focus on essential maintenance work.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external