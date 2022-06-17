Foo Fighters pick Ipswich drummer Nandi Bushell to play at Wembley

A 12-year-old girl has been picked by the Foo Fighters as a guest drummer for a one-off gig at Wembley Stadium.

The US rockers are staging a concert in September in tribute to their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died in March.

The invitation is an encore for Nandi Bushell, of Ipswich, who was called up to perform with the band in Los Angeles last summer.

"It will be an honour to join you on stage... in tribute to my friend, Taylor Hawkins," she said in a video posted on Instagram.