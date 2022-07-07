Earlier finish for Guernsey school and sixth form

A Guernsey school will change its closing times to be in line with three other schools in the island.

From September, the Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre will finish at 15:05 as opposed to 15:30.

The change will mean it will close at the same time as La Mare de Carteret, Les Beaucamps and St Sampson’s schools.

Liz Coffey, executive principal of the secondary school partnership, said it was a "very positive step".

"It will help ensure a similar educational experience across all sites and allow activities at the end of the school day to start sooner for both students and staff.

"Inter school sporting fixtures and meetings or training involving staff across schools can get under way sooner."

For the Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre it will mean a shorter lunch break, making it a break of one hour in line with the other schools, the States said.