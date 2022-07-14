Green push sees 100,000 trees planted in county
Leicestershire County Council says it has planted more than 100,000 trees over the past year as part of a project to make the county greener.
The authority has pledged to plant 700,000 trees in the coming years - roughly one for every person in the county.
It has also set itself the target of becoming a carbon net zero county by 2045.
The council said Leicestershire was currently one of the UK's least wooded areas.
Only about 6% of the county is currently woodland, compared to a national average of 10%, it said.
The tree-planting push has seen the authority planting trees itself and giving away planting kits to groups and residents.