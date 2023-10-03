Busking help scheme to encourage performers
Free amp set-ups will be made available to buskers
It is a joint partnership between Guernsey Arts and Guille-Allès Library
The aim is to encourage more performers to the streets of St Peter Port
Busking is being encouraged on the streets of Guernsey with a new initiative to lend sound equipment for free.
Two battery-powered amp set-ups will be available to musicians wishing to perform to the people of St Peter Port.
The aim of the scheme is to "improve accessibility to the arts for the community".
It is a partnership between Guernsey Arts, a not-for-profit group, and Guille-Allès Library.
Jade Kershaw from Guernsey Arts said: “Busking is a fantastic way to create additional vibrancy within our town and Guernsey Arts wants to help promote this form of public art as much as possible."
Head of marketing at Guille-Allès Library Adam Bayfield said: “The library is committed to promoting creativity and the arts and we’re proud to be partnering with Guernsey Arts on this initiative to make busking more accessible for local performers.
"The amps form part of our ‘library of things’ collection, along with litter pickers, bat detectors, and other physical objects available for loan."
