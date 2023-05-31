Three GPs suspended over patient safety concerns
At a glance
Three GPs at Great Barr Medical Practice have been suspended for six months
Concerns were raised about patient safety at the surgery
The Care Quality Commission has suspended the practice's registration
Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust is working with the practice to maintain patient services
Three GPs have been suspended from a Birmingham practice over concerns about the safety of patients.
Great Barr Medical Practice had its registration with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) suspended earlier this month over the issues.
A two-day unannounced inspection in April "confirmed the collective concerns", the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board (ICB) said.
A team from Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust is working with staff at the practice to provide continued access to services for patients.
Local Facebook group, Great Barr Neighbourhood Forum, included posts from several people commenting on the poor service they said they had received at the surgery with some saying they had lodged complaints.
The CQC had rated safety at the practice as "good", in July last year.
Dr Mona Sidhu, medical director of primary care for the ICB, said it had been working with the CQC following concerns about the quality of care at the surgery.
'Safety a top priority'
"We support the decision to suspend the contract with the existing GP Partners whilst improvements are made," she said.
“Patient safety and welfare is our top priority and we are working hard to ensure patients continue to have access to primary care services.
"Any patients who are registered at Great Barr Medical Practice will continue to access services in the same way, but they will be seen at the site by other GPs who we have bought in to caretake this contract. "
She encouraged patients to continue to come forward for treatment during the GPs' suspension, which is in place for six months.
The inspection took place on 26 and 27 April and the urgent suspension was put in place on 3 May "to protect the safety and welfare of patients and to enable improvements to be made", the ICB said.
