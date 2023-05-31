Three GPs have been suspended from a Birmingham practice over concerns about the safety of patients.

Great Barr Medical Practice had its registration with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) suspended earlier this month over the issues.

A two-day unannounced inspection in April "confirmed the collective concerns", the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board (ICB) said.

A team from Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust is working with staff at the practice to provide continued access to services for patients.