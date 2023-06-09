Dr Andrew Flett, the chief investigator for the trial from University Hospital Southampton, said he wanted to find "a better way" to assess the suitability of patients for these devices.

He said: "The current guidelines look at how well the heart is pumping to decide which patients should get a defibrillator.

"But for many patients who go through the procedure of having a defibrillator fitted, they will never actually see the device triggered and may not need it."

The trial will be the first to look at whether the presence of scar tissue can predict who should be fitted with an ICD.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director of the British Heart Foundation, said: "...it is important that we continue to establish exactly which patients need them [ICDs] so that people who are unlikely to benefit do not have to undergo invasive procedures unnecessarily."

The trial is also running in hospitals in Aberdeen, East Kent and Barts in London, with a further 30 sites to open in the coming months.

The study is being funded by the British Heart Foundation and run by the NIHR Southampton Clinical Trials Unit.