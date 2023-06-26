The skies have clouded over here at the Glastonbury Festival – possibly reflecting the mood as everyone packs up and leaves for another year.

In the last 12 hours, thousands have headed out through the gates and back to the real world, dragging their tents and sleeping bags behind them.

For many it’ll be a long journey – it can take hours to leave the area, and the queue for the buses to the train station was already hundreds of people deep by 08:00 this morning.

Even though thousands of people are heading home, plenty of workers are left on site helping to transform these fields from festival back to farmland.

Already there’s a team starting to take apart the iconic Pyramid Stage.

By the time many of the people who were partying here this weekend reach home and get some sleep, there’ll be little left on site but the memories of Glastonbury 2023.