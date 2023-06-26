A man with a bin bag clears litter at Glastonbury

Teams of volunteers have begun to clean-up the site

Glastonbury clean-up and getaway under way

At a glance

  • Glastonbury 2023 has come to an end with a headline performance from Elton John

  • Thousands of people are now heading home as hundreds of volunteers face the task of cleaning up

  • Traffic is set to be busy at Worthy Farm and surrounding areas

Thousands of people are heading home from the 53rd Glastonbury Festival, which ended on Sunday with a headline performance from Elton John.

Other festival headliners included Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses.

The clean-up is now under way as hundreds of volunteers help to remove rubbish from Worthy Farm and dismantle many of the stages.

Slow travel is expected in the area around the site as festival-goers leave.

The clean-up operation has started

The campsites around Worthy Farm are starting to empty.

As thousands of campers leave, the festival crew's recycling team is removing thousands of tonnes of waste to return the farm to its previous condition.

Festival organisers have urged people to take all their belongings and "love the farm, leave no trace".

People are leaving Glastonbury Festival after a weekend of music

As people head home, long queues have been seen as people line up for buses.

Those leaving the site by car are likely to face some delays with slow traffic on roads and congestion to the A37 from Shepton Mallet, and the A361 into Pilton, according to traffic monitoring service Inrix.

Large piles of rubbish are building as people leave the site

Festival goers are heading back to cars and buses

