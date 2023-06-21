In pictures: King and Queen attend Royal Ascot

  1. Royal Ascot 2023 - Day One - Ascot Racecourse
    PA Media

    The King and Queen's day at the races began with a traditional carriage procession.

At a glance

  • The King and Queen have carried on Queen Elizabeth II's tradition of supporting Royal Ascot

  • Royal Ascot 2023 is being held from Tuesday 20 to Saturday 24 June

  • Jockey Frankie Dettori, a favourite with racegoers, retires this year

  • In memory of her commitment to the event the Platinum Jubilee Stakes has been renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

