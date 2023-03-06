Mum of missing Nicola Payne dies
The mother of Nicola Payne, who went missing as a teenager more than 30 years ago, has died, her family has announced.
In a Facebook post, they said Marilyn Payne was a "tenacious woman who never gave up on finding her daughter and laying her to rest".
Ms Payne went missing near her parents' Coventry home on 14 December 1991 at the age of 18.
Despite years of investigation and searches by a specialist team, she has never been found.
Even though in recent years Ms Payne's relatives said they were resigned to the fact she was no longer alive, they were desperate to understand what had happened to her.
Marilyn Payne had been at the forefront of that effort, alongside her husband John.
Two men were cleared of Ms Payne's murder in 2015.
Analysis by Joan Cummins, BBC Midlands Today
Marilyn and John Payne allowed the world to share their anguish as they tried to find answers about their daughter Nicola.
With every investigation and every anniversary, Marilyn would bravely face cameras and questions about their missing daughter.
Marilyn always said that every search was bittersweet, bringing fresh hope that she would finally be able to bring her daughter home.
In the 30 years since Nicola vanished, Marilyn always maintained a quiet dignity when appealing for help to simply bring her daughter's body home so she could finally lay her to rest.
She had told reporters she did not want to die with unanswered questions.
In a social media post, family members said Marilyn's determination to find answers would never be lost and they were determined to finally bring Nicola home.
Ms Payne's brother Nigel Payne said in 2021 that the family wanted to be able to bury her to give his parents "a place to go and grieve".
She had a seven-month-old son at the time of her disappearance. She went missing as she walked from her boyfriend's address to her parents' house.
Over the years, police have continued to follow up occasional leads, including digging up an area near Purcell Road 10 years ago and searching a stretch of canal as recently as three years ago.
The family have also hired a private forensics team in the past, although all searches have proven unsuccessful.