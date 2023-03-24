A buyer has been found for a council-owned swimming pool that has stood derelict in a Leicestershire town for almost a decade.

Oadby and Wigston Borough Council announced in January it had put Oadby Swimming Pool on the market.

The facility has been surplus to requirements since Parklands Leisure Centre opened in Washbrook Lane in 2014.

The authority said money raised from the sale would be invested in a new community hub at nearby Ellis Park.