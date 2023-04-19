An award-winning garden has been transported to Barrow to be a haven for people struggling with their mental health.

The Mind Garden by Andy Sturgeon, has been transported up the M6 to be rebuilt on wasteland after winning a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show last year.

Mr Sturgeon wanted his "calm" creation to go to a mental health charity and Mind in Barrow was chosen.

The garden features 10 silver birch trees as well as sculptural walls and curved benches.