Chelsea Flower Show garden transforms wasteland
An award-winning garden has been transported to Barrow to be a haven for people struggling with their mental health.
The Mind Garden by Andy Sturgeon, has been transported up the M6 to be rebuilt on wasteland after winning a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show last year.
Mr Sturgeon wanted his "calm" creation to go to a mental health charity and Mind in Barrow was chosen.
The garden features 10 silver birch trees as well as sculptural walls and curved benches.
Project Giving Back helps relocate the show's gardens to good causes and sponsored Mr Sturgeon's creation in 2022.
He wanted it to go to a mental health charty to harness the therapeutic power of gardening.
Mind, in School Street, Barrow, asked for the garden to transform nearby wasteland.
Mr Sturgeon, a nine-times Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner, said: "Seeing the garden recreated in a place where it will get used by so many people is incredibly rewarding."
The garden was described by judges as having "benches carved from wind blown oak providing places for contemplation and conversation".
Sarah Hughes, chief executive of Mind, said: "We know that nature can do wonders for our mental health, creating idyllic moments to relieve stress and anxiety, or inspiring those all important conversations about our mental wellbeing."
