A dog that was completely paralysed after a mysterious accident is "back to his old self", eight months after undergoing rare surgery.

Danielle MacGill, from Morpeth, Northumberland, had been walking her lurcher Dexter in August when he went missing, prompting a near-two hour search.

When the five-year-old dog was found, he was left with multiple bone fractures to his spine.

Medics carried out a "highly complex" procedure, managing to minimise the injuries and stabilise his neck.