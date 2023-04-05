A dog that was completely paralysed after a mysterious accident is "back to his old self", eight months after undergoing a rare surgery.

Danielle MacGill, from Morpeth, Northumberland, had been walking her lurcher Dexter in August when he went missing, prompting a near-two hour search.

When the five-year-old dog was found, he was left with multiple bone fractures to his spine.

Medics carried out a "highly complex" procedure, managing to minimise the injuries and stabilise his neck.