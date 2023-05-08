A pet cat has been bringing joy to boaters after taking a liking to trips on the water on its owner's canoe.

Tilly, a fluffy calico, has been accompanying owner Holly Hancock, a keen sailor and law lecturer at the University of East Anglia (UEA), since she was a kitten.

The three-year-old moggy is seen regularly on the Norfolk Broads at Horning, looking out at the scenery.

"It's not every day you see a cat in a boat, but she loves it and seeing her seems to brighten up everyone's day," Ms Hancock said.