Plans for the partial demolition of an historic mill in the Scottish Borders have been approved.

The Langlands Mill in Newtown St Boswells - which dates back to the 1880s - will make way for housing and light industrial units.

At its height the building was one of the region's major spinning mills.

However, it has been empty for a number of years and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Proposals by S and W Homes will maintain the sandstone frontage of the mill, which faces onto the main road through Newtown St Boswells, with the remainder of the building being demolished.

A statement from the company said the facade would be repaired and repointed with two windows being converted into entrance doors.

The full application is for three terraced houses to be built on the western part of the site and for two light industry workshops to be erected on the other side of the current mill buildings.

The scheme was approved by Scottish Borders Council's planning committee.