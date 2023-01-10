Trains have been delayed by a major signalling issue after cables were stolen along a railway line.

Thameslink said the thefts took place close to Harlington, between Leagrave and Flitwick in Bedfordshire, at about 21:15 GMT on Monday night.

The signalling systems were restored by Network Rail in the early hours and services were "getting back to our planned timetable", it said.

It affected services on the Bedford to Brighton line.