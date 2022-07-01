A landmark former cafe at the entrance to a Borders town is to be demolished.

The local authority has given approval for the proposals at Fletcher's which stands on Hillside Terrace in Selkirk.

The cafe, which is on the busy A7 through the town, was operated as a Little Chef in the 1970s.

It later became Kennedy's and then Fletcher's before finally closing its doors in early 2019.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that a report on the property, which has a prominent position at the southern entrance to the town, described it as "something of an eyesore".

It is thought to have been built in the early 1960s before being used as part of the Little Chef chain.

There were plans for the cafe to remain in operation after its closure in 2019 but those were shelved as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Demolition proposals have now been approved to allow the building to be replaced by a residential property.