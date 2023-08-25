RNLI volunteer celebrates 30 years of service
An RNLI volunteer has been given a medal for his 30 years of service in Cornwall.
David Proud joined the coastguard service in Falmouth in 1977 and was involved in a number of rescues during his time.
He said one of his most notable callouts was in 2005 when a vessel with eight crew on board had lost all power in storm-force conditions. He said it was "the worst [conditions] he had ever been out in".
Mr Proud said he could not have served for so long "without the support from my wife and two sons".
Mr Proud also recalled another experience in 1978 when the RNLI was called to an incident near Maenporth beach with huge seas and a blizzard.
A Scottish trawler had hit the rocks at Newporth Head.
Three people died and 11 people were saved.
Mr Proud said: "The lights of the lifeboat could be made out, standing off the wreck but unable to help due to the conditions and rocky surroundings.
"The lifeboat was being thrown violently around and was powerless to assist."
During his time on the RNLI crew he was an inshore lifeboat crew member and helmsman, an all-weather lifeboat crew member and an emergency mechanic.
A few months after retiring from the crew in April 2013, Mr Proud became a deputy launching authority at the station, a role he is still doing.
Falmouth RNLI Coxswain Jonathon Blakeston said: "Dave Proud was very influential in my career within the RNLI.
"If it wasn’t for his advice and teaching, I would never have done what I have so I have a lot to thank him for. He helped me to get where I am now."
