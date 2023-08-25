An RNLI volunteer has been given a medal for his 30 years of service in Cornwall.

David Proud joined the coastguard service in Falmouth in 1977 and was involved in a number of rescues during his time.

He said one of his most notable callouts was in 2005 when a vessel with eight crew on board had lost all power in storm-force conditions. He said it was "the worst [conditions] he had ever been out in".

Mr Proud said he could not have served for so long "without the support from my wife and two sons".