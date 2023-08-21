Parts of Ireland's capital have been described as unsafe following another assault in the city.

Fianna Fáil Justice spokesman and TD for Dublin Bay south Jim O'Callaghan has raised concerns about the levels of "open criminal activity" in Dublin.

Mr O'Callaghan was speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland following a stabbing on Grafton Street on Sunday.

The Department of Justice said Minister Helen McEntee was "committed to ensuring Dubliners working and living in our capital, and those who visit the city, are safe and feel safe".

In the latest attack a man in his 30s was taken to St James's Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is the latest in a serious of high-profile attacks in the city, including a recent assault on an American tourist that left him in a coma, and another assault in June in which a man in his 40s was killed.

"Parts of Dublin are unsafe at certain times during the day and night and I think that's a problem," Mr O'Callaghan said.