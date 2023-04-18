Asda customers ordering their shopping from a store in west London will have it delivered in a self-driving vehicle as part of a new trial.

Goods ordered online from the Park Royal superstore will be delivered in an autonomous vehicle, although a staff member and safety driver will also be in the van.

The year-long trial covers a catchment area of 72,000 households, making it what is believed to be the largest of its kind in the UK.

Asda said the trial would help it understand how the technology "can assist our busy store operations".