Three arrested after woman dies in M40 crash
Three people have been arrested after a woman died in a crash on the M40.
Thames Valley Police said the collision happened between junctions two and three northbound, near Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, at about 12:00 BST on Monday.
A blue Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit were involved in the incident and a woman in her 20s died at the scene, the force said.
A 35-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, all from Carshalton in south London, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
All three remain in police custody and officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
Sgt Ed Crofts said the woman's next of kin "have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers".
