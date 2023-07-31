A man who was jailed for the fraudulent evasion of almost £2m VAT has been ordered to pay more than £1.2m or face another seven years in jail.

Graham Drury, 71, formerly of Ridleywood, Wrexham, who spent the money on Spanish villas and a luxury car, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday.

He has been in jail since August 2021 after admitting VAT fraud but must now sell his assets.

Drury, using his company, Drury Machine Sales Ltd, was claiming fraudulent VAT repayments from HMRC on machinery that was never purchased.