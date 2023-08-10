Gallery faces cut funds amid council finance woes
At a glance
One of Surrey's most popular art galleries faces an uncertain future due to potential council funding cuts.
The Lightbox in Woking could close if it loses its funding from the local authority, director Sarah Brown told BBC Radio Surrey.
In June, Woking Borough Council issued a Section 114 notice to stop all non-essential spending as its debts were forecast to hit £2.6bn.
The council's deputy leader, Will Forster, said there were "some discretionary services that currently the council taxpayers subsidise" but this would no longer be possible.
On Wednesday it was revealed that the council's staff will go through redundancy consultations before the end of the year
To work out "people's priorities", the council has launched a survey, external asking residents to choose the three services they value most, with "supporting arts and and cultural opportunities" listed as one of the 15 options.
Other choices include "keeping the borough a safe place for everyone", "supporting older people to live independently" and "supporting families and young people".
Ms Brown told BBC Radio Surrey The Lightbox works with schools and "some of the most vulnerable communities".
She labelled the survey "divisive" and said all services were "inextricably linked".
"You cannot create a cohesive, happy, safe community without the connection between all those elements," she added.
