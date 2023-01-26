Hospital areas evacuated after chemical spill in maternity unit
- Published
Parts of a hospital were evacuated after a spillage of cleaning chemicals in a maternity unit, a fire service has said.
Crews were called earlier to Watford General Hospital.
"Several fire engines and a decontamination unit have been sent to the scene as a precaution", a spokesman said.
Crews wore breathing apparatus to clean the spillage up and to make the area safe.
Firefighters were working to make the area safe and to hand the scene back to the hospital, he added.
Adam Tungatt, who lives close to the hospital, said: "There were between four and five fire engines and a specialist crew, as well as police.
"They weren't letting anyone into the maternity building and the area was cordoned off."
He added that the situation looked to be "under control".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external