A﻿ Nobel Prize-winning economist has been honoured in the small Galloway village of his birth.

S﻿ir James Mirrlees was born at Mill Cottage in Minnigaff in 1936.

A﻿ ceremony was held at the site on Saturday and a plaque unveiled, while an annual lecture series in his honour was also inaugurated at Wigtown Book Festival.

S﻿ir James, who died in 2018, was awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics in 1996.

T﻿he Galloway Preservation Society (GPS) plaque was unveiled by his brother, Alistair, who had flown in from Canada for the occasion.