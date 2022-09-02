Tributes to loving father killed in crash
A motorcyclist killed in a crash involving four vehicles has been remembered as “as a joker who loved a laugh and banter”.
Andrew Clark, 34, known as Clarky, died after the crash on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest on 26 August.
His family have paid tribute to the “loving father”, from Milford Haven, who had two young daughters, a partner, brothers and sisters and a puppy, Loki.
They said: “He was far too young to be taken, and had so much life left to live.”
In a statement, his family said: “Andrew was a loving father who doted on his two daughters, he worked hard to provide for them and was kind, generous, and willing to help others.
“He loved his cars, motorbikes and spending time with his family.
“For many years, Andrew worked as a fisherman and enjoyed his time at sea and was always willing to offer his catch to his loved ones."
His family thanked emergency service workers and members of the public who tried to help him at the scene of the crash.
Dyfed Powys Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses.