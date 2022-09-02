A motorcyclist killed in a crash involving four vehicles has been remembered as “as a joker who loved a laugh and banter”.

Andrew Clark, 34, known as Clarky, died after the crash on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest on 26 August.

His family have paid tribute to the “loving father”, from Milford Haven, who had two young daughters, a partner, brothers and sisters and a puppy, Loki.

They said: “He was far too young to be taken, and had so much life left to live.”