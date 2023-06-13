People have again been urged to "take every precaution" to avoid starting wildfires in the Manx countryside.

The Isle of Man Fire Service said recent blazes had been caused by "carelessness and dry vegetation" during the prolonged dry spell.

The plea follows two large wildfires in Cregneash and Greeba that had to be tackled by crews in the past week.

A spokesman for the service called for people to "avoid introducing ignition sources to dry vegetation".