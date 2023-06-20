Two women charged with murder over Bodmin death
Two women in their 20s have been charged with joint enterprise murder after the death of a man in Bodmin.
Michael Allen, 32, died in the Victoria Square area on Castle Canyke Road, in the early hours of the morning on 30 April.
Tia Taylor, 21, of Northey Road, Bodmin, and Chelsea Powell, 22, of Granny’s Green, Bodmin, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace in the town, was previously charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is due to stand trial at Truro Crown Court in November.
Emergency services were called to reports of a person with a knife and multiple people with suspected stab wounds near the Eclipse nightclub at about 3:15 (BST) on the day of the incident.
Mr Allen, who played for Bodmin Rugby Club, died at the scene, while seven other people were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Mr Allen's family described him as "a much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle, who loved his dogs".
Following the latest charges Devon and Cornwall Police urged the public "not to speculate on social media in relation to the matter due to the ongoing criminal processes".
