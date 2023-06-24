A motorcyclist has sustained "potentially life-changing injuries" following a collision involving a car.

The incident happened in Torquay at about 15:55 BST on Friday.

Officers were called to Barton Hill Road where a 37-year-old man had sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed while the scene was examined by forensic investigators.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.