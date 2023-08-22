A drop in the number of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) has been reported by the body responsible for tackling financial crime in Guernsey.

The Guernsey Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) alerts financial law enforcers if a customers' activity could indicate a crime is being committed.

Its annual report found the FIU received a total of 2,656 incoming SARs in 2022 - a decrease of 26% from 2021.

It said a drop in the number of reports from the e-gambling sector had contributed to the decline, as it made up 76% of all SARs in 2022.