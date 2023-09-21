Numbers of the invasive species are growing on the island, with the 50th nest of 2023 having been tracked to a bramble patch in the Grouville countryside in mid-September.

The hornets prey on pollinating insects such as honey bees and can cause major damage to colonies.

Mr Christie said: "Through the ongoing tracking work of the Asian hornet group volunteers, we are aware of the presence of nests in various areas of the island.

"Many of these are likely to be in trees, and with the recent high winds are highly likely to have been damaged or even blown down to the ground.

He added that such nests "would present a risk to passers-by," with nests releasing the new generation of queens to mate at this time of year.

Mr Christie added: “If a nest is brought down, the hornets will stay with it, defend it from any threats and probably attempt to rebuild it, and salvage what they can on the ground.

"The hornets may well be aggressive around the nest and attempt to sting anyone getting too close.”

Reports can be made by using the free app Asian Hornet Watch, or by emailing asianhornet@gov.je, external.