Medieval Thurso could lose conservation status

Thurso's medieval quarter could be removed from the town's conservation area because so few of its historic buildings remain.

Highland Council has been consulting on the boundaries of the area, which is designed to help preserve historically and architecturally important properties.

During public consultation, the local authority heard strong views for and against keeping the oldest part of Thurso in the area.

The council believes too much of the quarter's history has been lost to more recent developments.

It said historic properties, such as the ruins of medieval Old St Peter's Kirk, were already protected as scheduled monuments or listed buildings.

The local authority also said the conservation area status could prevent residents from making improvements to their homes.

Highland councillors will consider the proposed boundaries at a meeting next week.