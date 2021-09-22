The BBC is to spend at least £25m over the next five years to fund network TV production and develop talent in the North East of England.

Plans include making a new factual series for BBC Daytime, filming two series of BBC One's Ambulance in the region and recording a new comedy series there for BBC Radio 4.

Newcastle will be the BBC’s first City of Comedy and will host this year’s New Comedy Awards.

Director general Tim Davie said the measures were aimed at making the North East "a major centre for the creative industries".

"We want to see more BBC content coming from the North East and a BBC that’s much more active and visible in the region," he continued.

The BBC has signed a "memorandum of understanding" with 12 local authorities and three combined authorities in which it pledges to invest in skills, talent and infrastructure.

The corporation has already pledged to base a BBC Daytime TV commissioner permanently in the North East.