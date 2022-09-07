Irish energy supplier Energia has announced a rise in its gas and electricity prices, its second price hike of this year.

It will see electricity prices rise by 29% and gas prices rise by 39% from Friday, 7 October.

The company said the rises will equate to an increase of €9.82 (£8.50) a week for electricity and an extra €10.02 (£8.70) a week for gas.

The move will affect about 160,000 electricity customers and 60,000 gas customers.

The firm said wholesale prices for gas and electricity were at unprecedented levels, creating significant challenges for customers.

"Coordinated government intervention is urgently required to support energy customers financially this winter and beyond," it added.

It said that, compared to August 2021, wholesale market costs had increased more than 650% for gas and 195% for electricity.

The firm last increased its energy prices in April, when the price of gas and electricity went up by just under 19%. It also increased its prices three times last year.

The increases come after a number of price rises by other suppliers across Ireland including Electric Ireland, SSE Airtricity and Prepay Power.

Last week, Bord Gáis Energy said that more than 730,000 customers would be affected by price rises that would increase an average electricity bill by 34% and an average gas bill by 39%.