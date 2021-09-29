The two-time winner of the Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction, Hilary Mantel, will be among the authors appearing at the Borders Book Festival this year.

The event has moved to a new time of year and venue for 2021.

Instead of its traditional site in Melrose, it is being held at Sir Walter Scott's former home, Abbotsford House.

More than 60 events are planned over the six-day programme which begins on 2 November.

Others appearing at the festival include Alexander McCall Smith, Ian Rankin, Val McDermid, Christopher Brookmyre and Denise Mina.