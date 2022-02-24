A man has been arrested after what police say is a "potential assault and kidnapping" on a Sheffield street.

A member of the public called police at about 03:20 GMT on Tuesday morning to report a man being attacked and then bundled into the boot of a silver Audi A6 on Bressingham Road, Burngreave.

The car was later found abandoned on nearby Catherine Road.

A 26-year-old man from South Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and remains in police custody, South Yorkshire Police said on Thursday.

The victim had been identified and was "safe and well", the force added.