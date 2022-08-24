Second runway to open at Dublin Airport
At a glance
First flight to take off from Dublin Airport's new second runway
It is hoped to increase air connectivity and boost jobs
The project cost €320m and becomes operational 15 years after gaining planning permission
Dublin Airport's new second runway is due to open on Wednesday.
Just one commercial flight will take off from the 3.1km (1.9 miles) north runway on its first day, with operations then gradually expanded.
The €320m (£269m) project first received planning permission in 2007 but faltered due to the subsequent economic crash.
The airport's operator, DAA, has previously said it will improve connectivity and create more than 30,000 jobs by 2043.
The work involved installing more than 300,000 square metres of new runway and taxiways, 6km (3.7km) of new internal airport roads, 7.5km (4.6 miles) of electrical cable and more than 2,000 new runway and taxiway lights, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported, external.
The new runway, which runs parallel with the current one, will be able to accommodate larger long-haul aircraft.
Construction began in December 2016 but the project faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite opposition from nearby residents, the runway will operate between 06:00 and midnight. This follows an amendment to the planning permission in 2020.
Up to 300 householders around the airport are set to receive a €20,000 (£16,844) grant from DAA to insulate their homes from air-traffic noise.
The first flight will take off between 11:30 and 12:30 local time