Dublin Airport's new second runway is due to open on Wednesday.

Just one commercial flight will take off from the 3.1km (1.9 miles) north runway on its first day, with operations then gradually expanded.

The €320m (£269m) project first received planning permission in 2007 but faltered due to the subsequent economic crash.

The airport's operator, DAA, has previously said it will improve connectivity and create more than 30,000 jobs by 2043.