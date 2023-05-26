TT veteran visits fans at Manx hospice

John McGuinness and Graham WhittakerHospice IOM

John McGuinness met former TT photographer Graham Whittaker

At a glance

  • John McGuinness met Graham Whittaker and Ian Gardner at the hospice

  • The pair of avid TT fans are currently receiving treatment at the facility

  • Mr Whittaker is a former photographer of the races

  • Hospice staff said they were "incredibly grateful" to the TT veteran for visiting

Alex Wotton
BBC Isle of Man

TT star John McGuinness has made two hospice patients on the Isle of Man's "wishes come true".

The 23-time TT winner visited avid fans Graham Whittaker and Ian Gardner at Isle of Man Hospice in Braddan.

The visit was arranged by staff after they found out both men were passionate about the races.

Stephanie Smith from the charity said they had been "truly amazed" that the rider had "made time to sit down and chat with Graham and Ian".

Hospice IOM

John McGuiness (left) spent time reminiscing with Ian Gardner about the TT

Ms Smith said Mr Whittaker and Mr Gardner had become "firm friends of our nurses, providing them with jokes and laughter daily".

The pair had been "excited all week" for the visit by the TT legend.

Hospice IOM

John McGuinness leafed through a book of Graham Whittaker's work during the visit

Ms Smith said the rider had recognised Mr Whittaker, who had been a photographer at the event for many years.

She said the visit "truly remind us why we at Hospice do what we do, and shows what our care means to patients and their loved ones".

