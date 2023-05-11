A headteacher is calling for Sats exams to be scrapped after she said her primary school pupils "were broken" by their latest test.

Kerry Forrester, from Tarporley CE Primary School, Cheshire, said there were tears from the children.

She has written an open letter to her local MP, Edward Timpson, and said in an accompanying tweet "Sats must go".

The assessments have a "vital role" in tracking pupils' progress, a Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said.

Ms Forrester's post with her letter on Twitter has been retweeted more than 900 times and drawn hundreds of comments, many supportive and one described it as a "heartbreaking" letter.