Headteacher wants Sats scrapped after pupils 'broken'
A headteacher is calling for Sats exams to be scrapped after she said her primary school pupils "were broken" by their latest test.
Kerry Forrester, from Tarporley CE Primary School, Cheshire, said there were tears from the children.
She has written an open letter to her local MP, Edward Timpson, and said in an accompanying tweet "Sats must go".
The assessments have a "vital role" in tracking pupils' progress, a Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said.
Ms Forrester's post with her letter on Twitter has been retweeted more than 900 times and drawn hundreds of comments, many supportive and one described it as a "heartbreaking" letter.
Year 6 children at the school sat their reading test paper on Thursday and Ms Forrester described them as "all capable readers".
But when they opened it "they were broken", "tears flowed" and "stress levels rose", she said.
"This was the most challenging reading test I have seen in my 29 years as a teacher and my 14 years as a headteacher," Ms Forrester wrote.
Sats are a series of exams in English, Science and Maths used to measure how children in Year 2 and 6 are doing in English primary schools.
Pupils put themselves "under immense pressure" to do well in the tests and it has a "negative impact" on their mental health and wellbeing, the headteacher added.
Ms Forrester said she wanted a "more balanced approach to education" and called on Mr Timpson, the Conservative MP for Eddisbury, to take action on the issue.
Mr Timpson has been approach for a response by the BBC.
The assessments were used to identify pupils who may have fallen behind in their education and need extra support, the DfE spokesperson said.
"It's important that schools encourage pupils to do their best but preparing for these exams should not be at the expense of their wellbeing," they added.
