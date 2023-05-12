A woman and a baby were taken to hospital after a hit-and-run crash in south-east London.

Police were called to Eltham Hill, Eltham, shortly after 15:00 BST on 11 May to reports of a motorbike hitting two pedestrians.

A 29-year-old woman and an 18-month-old child were taken to hospital by paramedics but the Met said only the baby was injured.

The force said the motorbike rider failed to stop at the scene and "inquiries remain ongoing to locate them".