Passengers warned of weekend rail disruption

A Greater Anglia train passes beneath a concrete bridge beneath a cloudy sky. There are fields in the distance and a river and green grass in the foreground

Rail operator Greater Anglia has warned of disruption amid industrial action and planned engineering works during the weekend

At a glance

  • Rail firm Greater Anglia urges customers to check before travel because of industrial action on Saturday

  • The company also warns of engineering work on its network

  • Some services will run as normal while others will be reduced or cancelled

Laurence Cawley
BBC, East of England

A rail operator has urged customers to check before travel as industrial action and engineering works mean some services will be reduced or cancelled altogether.

Greater Anglia said it will be running trains on Saturday from 07:00 BST to 23:00 and while some services would not be affected, others would be.

The firm said its services were affected by RMT strike action, ASLEF action short of a strike and engineering works.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s managing director, said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by these service alterations and advise customers to plan ahead and check before they travel.”

Greater Anglia said the following services would not run on Saturday:

  • Ipswich to Felixstowe

  • Colchester to Walton-on-the-Naze via Colchester Town

  • Marks Tey to Sudbury

  • Manningtree to Harwich Town

  • Bishop’s Stortford to Stratford

  • Hertford East to London Liverpool Street

  • Meridian Water to Stratford

The company said track and overhead line work would mean a rail replacement bus service would be in place all weekend between Norwich and Ipswich and between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

Greater Anglia also warned that because of the industrial action there was a risk "of short-notice service alterations or cancellations".

Mr Burles said: "With industrial action taking place on Saturday, there will be some alterations and cancellations across our network, plus some routes where no trains will run at all."

Greater Anglia said that although Sunday was not a strike day, some services would be starting later "as a knock-on from the strike", and a bus service would remain in place between Ipswich and Norwich, and Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

